Anorak News | Time to end the cult of leader: Trump or Biden – both are just functionaries

Time to end the cult of leader: Trump or Biden – both are just functionaries

The British electorate saw off the Corbyn cult. The believers’ chanting, the flag waving and the destruction of naysayers that surrounded Jeremy Corbyn’s campaign to lead Labour Party into Government was about the man not the garbled message. One writer has a dream:

Here’s the most important “issue” to me: I want to make the US into a country where people don’t care who is president, a place like Switzerland. The more people care who is president (as in Venezuela) the worse off the country is.

We vote for the system, not the leader – right?

Anorak

Posted: 28th, August 2020 | In: Politicians Comment | TrackBack | Permalink