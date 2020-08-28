Anorak News | Ten years of looking for Kyron Horman

Ten years of looking for Kyron Horman

Kyron Horman was last seen on June 4, 2010. Him step-mother, Terri Moulton Horman, dropped the seven-year-old at Skyline Elementary School in Portland, Oregon. He made it to the science exhibition. Moulton reportedly posted a picture on Facebook of Kyron standing in front of his tree frog exhibit. But he never made it to class. He was marked as absent. When he failed to arrive home on the school bus, Terry Horman called 911.

There have been no arrests. There has been no sign of him. We cannot be certain if any crime befell Kyron Horman. There are only theories and hunches.

The investigation is stuck, as it has been from day one. Only time moves on. This June, Kyron would have graduated from high school with the class of 2020.

In this June 11, 2010 file photo, the family of missing 7-year-old Kyron Horman, from left, Tony Young, his mother Desiree Young, his stepmother Terri Horman and his father Kaine Horman stand together during a news conference, in Portland, Ore.

Terri Horman was married to Kyron’s father, Kaine Horman, for six years. They divorced in 2013. Kyron’s mother, Desiree Young believes Terri Horman played some part in her son’s disappearance. But there is no evidence to support her allegation. And Terri Horman says she is innocent.

“Ten years is hard. I hope we aren’t here in a year,” says Desiree Young. “I want Terri to do the right thing and I want her to end this torture. We just want to bring Kyron home.”

Did he wander off? Says Desiree Young in a TV documentary:

“Kyron does not have very good eyes. He can’t see, so he’s not going to wander around. He’s also very shy and doesn’t trust people right away. That’s just not his style. I know that was a theory from the very beginning. But that’s not Kyron. He wouldn’t do that. He’s a pretty shy, timid child. He has a great wit and a sense of humor, but he doesn’t show it very often to people he doesn’t know. He doesn’t trust strangers. He prefers to be around his family.”

And..:

“The last day I saw Kyron was actually two weeks prior to June 4th. He was going to his father and stepmother’s house. But he didn’t want to go back. He wanted to stay with me. It was an emotional exchange. He had to actually be talked into going back. I tried to talk to him a little bit about what was going on, but he was not very forthcoming about what was upsetting him. I even talked to his father about it, but I was dismissed and told I was just overreacting. It was really upsetting and it was the last exchange I had with him. But he knew that I love him and that I was trying everything I could to remedy the situation within my power.”

If you know what happened to Kyron, you might be in line for a $50,000 reward. You can call The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office on 503-261-2847.

