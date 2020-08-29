Anorak News | Leeds United sign Rodrigo for club record fee

Leeds United sign Rodrigo for club record fee

Leeds United have invested a club-record fee of £26m in former Bolton Wanderers hopeful Rodrigo. The Brazil-born Spanish international, 29, joins Leeds from Valencia on a four-year contract. The signing breaks Leeds’ previous record transfer – the £18m they paid West Ham for Rio Ferdinand in 2000.

Rodrigo’s arrival is what pundits call ‘a statement of intent’ – the intent being not be relegated from the Premier League having spent 16 seasons trying to get back into it. Leeds were by far and away the best side in the Championship for the past two seasons, contriving to miss promotion two years ago but securing it last season. Marcelo Bielsa has moulded an exiting team. But up front they need help. Patrick Bamford is a talented player but lacks the pace and guile to regularly challenge top-flight defences. Rodrigo it is, then. He should be enough to keep them above fellow promoted sides, Fulham and West Brom, both decent bets for relegation.

Anorak

