Anorak News | Jessica Krug is not black

Jessica Krug is not black

Jessica Krug, a professor teaching history at George Washington University has apologised for claiming a black identity. She is not a “child of the ‘hood”, as her author bio claimed.

The Telegraph has read Krug’s mea culpa published on Medium, noting that Ms Krug is an “expert on Africa, Latin America, African-American history, imperialism and colonialism.” But less expert on self-awareness, it would seem.

“I am not a culture vulture. I am a culture leech,” she says. She blames her “cultural appropriation”, at least in part, on “mental health demons” triggered by “severe trauma”. She sounds more than tad unhappy as she notes, “I have lied in every breath I have taken.” “I can’t fix this. I have burned every bridge,” she adds.

“We are aware of the Medium post and are looking into the situation,” says Crystal Nosal, a spokesman with George Washington University. “We cannot comment further on personnel matters.”

Sky notes:

Many attested to meeting Ms Krug under the name Jess La Bombalera. A video posted online under the pseudonym shows her as she criticises “all these white New Yorkers who waited four hours with us to be able to speak and then did not yield their time for Black and Brown indigenous New Yorkers”.

In over 1000 words of ‘me’, she begins:

To an escalating degree over my adult life, I have eschewed my lived experience as a white Jewish child in suburban Kansas City under various assumed identities within a Blackness that I had no right to claim: first North African Blackness, then US rooted Blackness, then Caribbean rooted Bronx Blackness. I have not only claimed these identities as my own when I had absolutely no right to do so — when doing so is the very epitome of violence, of thievery and appropriation, of the myriad ways in which non-Black people continue to use and abuse Black identities and cultures — but I have formed intimate relationships with loving, compassionate people who have trusted and cared for me when I have deserved neither trust nor caring. People have fought together with me and have fought for me, and my continued appropriation of a Black Caribbean identity is not only, in the starkest terms, wrong — unethical, immoral, anti-Black, colonial — but it means that every step I’ve taken has gaslighted those whom I love.

So she taught whilst black, drove whilst black, shagged whilst black, wrote whilst black and all those other things that being black mark you for for special group status amongst white liberals. And academia lapped it up. And , no, she’s not a black Jew.

Previously: meet Rachel Dolezal – and him.

Anorak

Posted: 4th, September 2020 | In: News Comment | TrackBack | Permalink