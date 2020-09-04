Anorak News | Medics remove large snake from sleeping woman’s mouth in Old Wives Tale News

Medics remove large snake from sleeping woman’s mouth in Old Wives Tale News
Medics have removed a four-foot long snake from the guts of woman in Levashi, a village in Dagestan, southern Russia, says The Metro. Said to have been sleeping at the time and waking with a feeling of illness, the young woman was rushed to hospital. Hailed by the words “Let’s see what this is”, medics, we’re told, put her to sleep and inserted a tube via her throat. They then retrieved a 4ft “snake”.
So says The Metro in a story that lacks the woman’s name, the medical centre’s address and what happened to the long beast and the patient. Also lacking is a mask for the medic holding the critter and an explanation as to how the snake is hooked on the end of a piece of soft tubing slid inside the patient. Do doctors fish around inside their charges in Russia – literally? But no fear because in place for fact, the trusty Metro notes that the population of the local town is 11,500 and is at an altitude of 4,165 ft.
Posted: 4th, September 2020 | In: Strange But True Comment | TrackBack | Permalink