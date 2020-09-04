Anorak News | Medics remove large snake from sleeping woman’s mouth in Old Wives Tale News

Medics remove large snake from sleeping woman’s mouth in Old Wives Tale News

Medics have removed a four-foot long snake from the guts of woman in Levashi, a village in Dagestan, southern Russia, says The Metro. Said to have been sleeping at the time and waking with a feeling of illness, the young woman was rushed to hospital. Hailed by the words “Let’s see what this is”, medics, we’re told, put her to sleep and inserted a tube via her throat. They then retrieved a 4ft “snake”.

So says The Metro in a story that lacks the woman’s name, the medical centre’s address and what happened to the long beast and the patient. Also lacking is a mask for the medic holding the critter and an explanation as to how the snake is hooked on the end of a piece of soft tubing slid inside the patient. Do doctors fish around inside their charges in Russia – literally? But no fear because in place for fact, the trusty Metro notes that the population of the local town is 11,500 and is at an altitude of 4,165 ft.

Anorak

Posted: 4th, September 2020 | In: Strange But True Comment | TrackBack | Permalink