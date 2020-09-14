Anorak News | Hitler advertisers heaters in Taiwan : ‘Declare war on a Cold Front’

When you think of Germany, which personalities come to mind? Which individual makes you think of Germany? In 1999, for people in Taiwan it was Adolph Hitler. DBK, based in the southwest German city of Kandel, was advertising its space heaters:

“We decided to use Hitler because as soon as you see him, you think of Germany. It leaves a deep impression,” said Shen, who works in the company’s planning and design department.

Shen said the company had not been worried that the public would have a negative reaction to an ad that features a man who oversaw the killing of millions of Jews during World War II.

“Most people in Taiwan are not that sensitive about Hitler,” she said.