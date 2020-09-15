Anorak News | Transfer balls: When Spurs signed Jack Grealish

Transfer balls: When Spurs signed Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish has signed a new five-year contract to remain at Aston Villa. That should come as something of a shock to Spurs fans who get there news from the Bleacher Report:

We read:

…the club is set to make a bid the Villans will be unable to turn down, according to the Mirror’s James Nursey.

And according to Nursey: “Tottenham have won the race for Jack Grealish.” And according to an expert the Standard considers in the know, Grealish to Spurs is still on – it’s his “only” option:

Spurs bid £25m for Grealish, says the Mail. Although some reports suggest the opening bid was £3m, rising to £6m before Spurs pulled it back to £4m at the 11th hour. Villa wanted closer to £40m. Whatever the value the Spurs bid was or wasn’t, Villa rejected it.

“It was really close,” Grealish told the BBC at Bodymoor Heath in 2019. “I thought the Hull City game was going to be my last game [for Villa] but one thing led to another and I didn’t end up going.”

So much for Spurs having “won the race” for Grealish.

Anorak

Posted: 15th, September 2020 | In: Back pages, Sports, Spurs Comment | TrackBack | Permalink