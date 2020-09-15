Anorak News | Every letter of the Victorian Erotic Alphabet is now available as a print

Every letter of the Victorian Erotic Alphabet is now available as a print

Stuck for a housewarming gift, anniversary pressie or something to put in the downstairs loo to entertain the guests? Don’t be. You can buy Jospeh Apoux’s fabulous Erotic Alphabet of 1880 as a poster and study all 26 letters as individual prints. Buy two prints to represent the happy couple’s initials, perhaps; three for the ménage à trois; and lots for the orgy (bulk deals available on request).

All the letters are printed on the most gorgeous fine art paper using the best inks.

Give them the gift that keeps on giving. See the whole range here.

