Anorak News | West Ham United manager Moyes and players test positive for Covid-19 – must isolate – Arsenal worry

West Ham United manager David Moyes and players Issa Diop and Josh Cullen have tested positive for Covid-19. All were banned from playing in West Ham’s Carabao Cup tie against Hull City tonight at the London Stadium. They must now self-isolate for 14 days. And that means big problems for the club third from bottom in the Premier League with no points from two matches played. And it means problems for their last PL opponents Arsenal, who played them just three days ago. Diop played the full 90 minutes. Moyes was in the dugout. This football season has a long way to go. And it might not make it to the end.

