Anorak News | Boris Johnson says wind power CAN blow the skin off a rice pudding

Boris Johnson says wind power CAN blow the skin off a rice pudding

Boris Johnson, the man who wanted to build a bridge between the UK and Ireland and land passenger jets on a raft sat on the River Thames, says the UK will lead the world in wind power. Says the Prime Minister:

“Some people used to sneer at wind power… and say it wouldn’t pull the skin off a rice pudding,” says Boris Johnson.

Those sneering idiots:

Such are the facts.

Spotter; Adam Bienkov

