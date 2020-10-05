Anorak News | Arsenal use a Thomas Partey sized meteor to kill Gunnersaurus

Arsenal use a Thomas Partey sized meteor to kill Gunnersaurus

Farewell, Gunnersaurus, we fear we shall never see your like again – well, not until Arsenal move stadium once more, downsizing to something more in keeping with the Covid-19 era, a large suburban garden, perhaps, or Prince Harry’s second lounge, and discover another ancient dinosaur egg buried under the patio. Arsenal have sacked Gunnersaurus, the giant green lunk. The man inside the suit has been told to get thee hence. His role will not be reprised by benched player Mesut Ozil nor Josh Kroenke, the club’s chairman and all round ‘You da man! Soccerball!! WOOP!’ sort of guy. Why Josh and his fellow beancounters did it, is impossible to fathom for many Gooners.

3 biggest influences on my football career. 1 my dad. 2 George Graham. 3. Gunnersaurus #bringhimback @Arsenal 🙏🏻 — Lee Dixon (@LeeDixon2) October 5, 2020

Gunnersaurus news even made it into Gazzetta dello Sport today… pic.twitter.com/0QQNimo5Qy — Nicky Bandini (@NickyBandini) October 6, 2020

Never forget 05/10/2020



RIP Gunnersaurus 1993-2020



Sacrificed himself for all the fans pic.twitter.com/VCbg2mDFxs — AFC_ASH🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇸🇰 (@AshrielMorris) October 6, 2020

Anorak

Posted: 6th, October 2020 | In: Arsenal, Sports Comment | TrackBack | Permalink