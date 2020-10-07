Anorak News | Buy prints from the Mark Weiss Rock Legends Archive – wow!

Buy prints from the Mark Weiss Rock Legends Archive – wow!

Mark “WEISSGUY” Weiss is a world-renowned photographer who has traveled the globe photographing music legends from Van Halen, Ozzy Osbourne, Debbie Harry, The Clash, Prince, Queen, The Ramones, Aerosmith, and Mötley Crüe to Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Bon Jovi, and KISS. Weiss’s images capture the artists onstage, backstage and behind the scenes. His images are now available to buy at the brilliant Flashbak Prints Shop.

He visually documented historic events including the US Festival, Live Aid, the Moscow Music Peace Festival, and the PMRC hearings in Wash­ington, DC. His photographs have been pub­lished in thousands of magazines worldwide, and he is responsible for two of the era’s defin­ing album covers, Bon Jovi’s Slippery When Wet and Twisted Sister’s Stay Hungry. His inimitable photographs helped craft the visual imagery of rock and metal in the 1980s.



Growing up in Matawan, New Jersey, Mark made a deal with a neighbor at thirteen years old to mow his lawn for the summer in exchange for a 35mm camera. He then filled his teenage nights sneaking into concerts to shoot the biggest acts of the ’70s. After being arrested for selling photographs outside a KISS concert in 1977, he walked into the offices of Circus with his portfolio and soon landed his first centerfold spread – a photo of Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler. Soon after, he became the publication’s staff photographer.

In the years to come, Mark became a fan favorite and a star in his own right, with a Creem magazine reader’s poll ranking him as one of rock’s top photographers of the era.

Buy the prints her – you can get the signed by Mrs or unsigned. Either way the quality is outstanding.

Anorak

Posted: 7th, October 2020 | In: Key Posts, The Consumer Comment | TrackBack | Permalink