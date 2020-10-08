Anorak News | Scotland’s drinkers accept Nicola Sturgeon’s Covid-19 challenge to booze outdoors

Scotland’s drinkers accept Nicola Sturgeon’s Covid-19 challenge to booze outdoors
Nicola Sturgeon likes things to be short and sharp – and you’d imagine her husband does, too. Scotland’s First Minister (her) says the decree to shut all pubs, bars and restaurants in central Scotland from 6pm this Friday until October 25 is “intended to be short, sharp action to arrest a worrying increase in infection”. This lock out will stop the rise in coronavirus cases.
In other bits of Scotland, licensed premises can serve alcohol outdoors. The people of Scotland accept the challenge:
Brave heart (freezing cold arse).
Posted: 8th, October 2020 | In: Key Posts, News, Politicians Comment | TrackBack | Permalink