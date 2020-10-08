Anorak News | Scotland’s drinkers accept Nicola Sturgeon’s Covid-19 challenge to booze outdoors

Scotland’s drinkers accept Nicola Sturgeon’s Covid-19 challenge to booze outdoors

Nicola Sturgeon likes things to be short and sharp – and you’d imagine her husband does, too. Scotland’s First Minister (her) says the decree to shut all pubs, bars and restaurants in central Scotland from 6pm this Friday until October 25 is “intended to be short, sharp action to arrest a worrying increase in infection”. This lock out will stop the rise in coronavirus cases.

In other bits of Scotland, licensed premises can serve alcohol outdoors. The people of Scotland accept the challenge:

Thankfully in Scotland we all trained in our youths for the upcoming winter of discontent by drinking alcohol in dark parks, hillsides, bushes and lanes aged 13-18 in baltic conditions.



We didn’t then know we were in training. But now is the day, and now is the hour. — Duncan Hotchkiss (@DuncanHotchkiss) October 7, 2020

Brave heart (freezing cold arse).

Anorak

Posted: 8th, October 2020 | In: Key Posts, News, Politicians Comment | TrackBack | Permalink