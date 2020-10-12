Anorak News | Fatima gives up ballet career to retrain as Boris Johnson’s personal webcam model

Fatima gives up ballet career to retrain as Boris Johnson’s personal webcam model

Downing Street says the advert suggesting a ballet dancer called Fatima should retrain in cyber security is “not appropriate”. Fatima should not limit herself to working in tech but reach out and consider careers as a personal shopper at Ocado, Covid tester or grave digger.

“Fatima’s next job could be in cyber (she just doesn’t know it yet). Rethink. Reskill. Reboot,” says the advice in an advert as part of CyberFirst, a programme led by the National Cyber Security Centre since 2017. CyberFirst aims to encourage young people to get into tech, and to HM Government. No, not webcam modelling at RedBox.com. Well, not only that.

So here’s to the dancers brave enough to give up all that prancing about and get real jobs in the virtual world. If in the coming days you’re approached by a ballet dancer seeking to broaden their skill base, remember, be kind. These people have spent the larger parts of their lives pretending to be swans.

Note: In real life, “Fatima” is a picture of American dancer Desire’e Kelley, taken by photographer Krys Alex at the Motion Dance Studio in Atlanta, Georgia. Rumours that she now works on the headphones desk at Curry’s in Basildon are unproven.

