Anorak News | Students of the Dance Theatre of Harlem dancing through the streets of New York City

Students of the Dance Theatre of Harlem dancing through the streets of New York City

Students of the Dance Theatre of Harlem dancing through the streets of New York City pic.twitter.com/VYCo387qOc — ballet archive📁 (@balletclips) October 12, 2020

This video of dancers with the Dance Theatre of Harlem dancing though the streets of New York City is a delight.

Of course what they’re really doing is making their way in the only way they know how towards the UK government’s retraining scheme for ballet dancers. Yesterday, the British State’s CyberFirst initiative told a ballet dancer called Fatima to squash her dreams of working as a dancer beneath the toe of her pumps and get a job in tech.

Funny, no, how dancers and artists are told to retrain but the Government workers under the auspices of the dire and impeccably connected Dido Harding are ok to carry on in the face of the fact they can’t even work out how to add columns to Excel spreadsheets and maintain accurate records of Covid-19 tests.

Anorak

Posted: 13th, October 2020 | In: News Comment | TrackBack | Permalink