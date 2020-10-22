Anorak News | Silent Night: Scotland prepares for a Digital Christmas

Silent Night: Scotland prepares for a Digital Christmas
Scotland’s national clinical director Jason Leitch says there is “absolutely no question” of a “normal” Christmas being permitted by the State. Leitch says it’s time for people to “get their digital Christmas ready”. Has the ever been a more awful phrase than “digital Christmas”?
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is not shamed by the message and says it’s not right to “tell people what they want to hear to make it easier in the here and now”.
So a digital Christmas it is, then – with Carols:
Dongle Merrily On High
The First Comment
Once In Royal Sim City
O Come (on) All Ye Webcams
Do They Know It’s Christmas Time At All?
Shite Christmas
And many more..!
