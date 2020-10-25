Anorak News | Not an Indian, possibly a Jew: The Unknown Soldier might be British says expert

Not an Indian, possibly a Jew: The Unknown Soldier might be British says expert

The Unknown Soldier is British. He – yes, a it’s a ‘he’ – was shipped back from France and buried in Westminster Abbey on November 11, 1920. We do not know who he was. He is, as the name suggests, unknown. But there’s now a problem. The Telegraph notes:

Unknown Warrior likely to be white soldier because of ‘bias’, research suggests The National Army Museum suggested bias may have influenced the selection of the body whose remains were interred at Westminster Abbey

The British Unknown Soldier is most likely British. A curator named Justin Saddington tells us that he’s found that meeting minutes of the Memorial Committee tasked with creating the tomb “show no mention of Indian and other soldiers”. He says:

“That should be taken as evidence of unconscious bias really, that fact that they’re not discussed. This is a time 100 years ago when racism was much more ingrained, there was in fact a colour bar for black officers.”

But he is British. Black British, possibly. A British Jew, maybe? But not Indian, right? And then in the Mail:

He added that he doesn’t believe outright racism played a part but that those involved in choosing the unidentifiable body may have been influenced by demands for ‘British’ remains.

Over to Wikipedia:

The idea of a Tomb of the Unknown Warrior was first conceived in 1916 by the Reverend David Railton, who, while serving as an army chaplain on the Western Front, had seen a grave marked by a rough cross, which bore the pencil-written legend ‘An Unknown British Soldier’. He wrote to the Dean of Westminster in 1920 proposing that an unidentified British soldier from the battlefields in France be buried with due ceremony in Westminster Abbey “amongst the kings” to represent the many hundreds of thousands of Empire dead. The idea was strongly supported by the Dean and the Prime Minister David Lloyd George.

So it’s a British soldier buried beneath the words “An Unknown British Soldier”. Who knew?

CLUE: The Unknown Soldier features this inscription, composed by Herbert Edward Ryle, Dean of Westminster:

Beneath this stone rests the body

Of a British warrior

Unknown by name or rank

Brought from France to lie among

The most illustrious of the land

And buried here on Armistice Day

11 Nov: 1920, in the presence of

His Majesty King George V

His Ministers of State

The Chiefs of his forces

And a vast concourse of the nation

Thus are commemorated the many

Multitudes who during the Great

War of 1914 – 1918 gave the most that

Man can give life itself

For God

For King and country

For loved ones home and empire

For the sacred cause of justice and

The freedom of the world

They buried him among the kings because he

Had done good toward God and toward

His house

Anorak

Posted: 25th, October 2020 | In: News Comment | TrackBack | Permalink