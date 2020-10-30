Anorak News | New Yorker Leonard Shoulders falls into a sinkhole full of rats

New Yorker Leonard Shoulders falls into a sinkhole full of rats

Leonard Shoulders (real name), 33, was waiting for a bus in the Bronx, New York. Without warning, a sinkhole opened up beneath him. He fell in. He landed atop a pack of rats. Afraid of one crawling into his mouth, Leonard Shoulders kept his lips sealed. Unable to scream, he waited, enduring the horror and the pain from broken arm and leg. His brother tells the New York Daily News:

“He couldn’t move, and the rats were crawling all over him. He didn’t scream, because he didn’t want the rats going into his mouth.”

Leonard Shoulders (that name…) is now recovering in hospital.

Anorak

