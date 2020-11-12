Anorak News | Brilliant trippy Hanna-Barbera anti-drug PSA, ca. 1970 by Art Babbitt

Incredible psychedelic Hanna-Barbera anti-drug PSA, ca. 1970. The ad was created by Art Babbitt – he’d developed Goofy during his time at Disney.

Arthur Harold Babitsky (October 8, 1907 – March 4, 1992), better known as Art Babbitt, was an American animator, best known for his work at Walt Disney Animation Studios. He received over 80 awards as an animation director and animator, and also developed the character of Goofy. Babbitt worked as an animator or animation director on films such as Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Pinocchio, Fantasia and Dumbo, among others.