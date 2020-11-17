Anorak News | Watch Sassy Justice, a Deepfake satire from the makers of South Park

Watch Sassy Justice, a Deepfake satire from the makers of South Park

Fred Sassy of Sassy Justice is here to delve deep into deep fakes. Created by South Park‘s Trey Parker and Matt Stone, Fred Sassy takes on the role of “consumer advocate” for the people of Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Fred Sassy is based on Sassy Trump, created by Peter Serafinowicz. There was talk of a film collaboration. But Fred Sassy is now on YouTube.



Check it out the playlist. Look out for deepfake Al Gore, Mark Zuckerberg, Julie Andrews, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump,and Donald Trump.

Sassy:

Spotter: MIT Technology Review

Anorak

