Anorak News | Joe Biden breaks foot on dog and plans to get a cat – get ready for President Kamala Harris

Joe Biden breaks foot on dog and plans to get a cat – get ready for President Kamala Harris

Joe Biden, 78, has fractured his foot after slipping while “playing with a dog”, a German shepherd called Major. He will now wear a boot for several weeks, his doctor said. He’ll most likely hobble to the lectern when he gets sworn in as US President in January.

The talk was of having to wheel Donald Trump out of the White House. Now they’ll be wheeling Joe Biden inside.

The other news that should interest Kamala Harris, Biden’s deputy, is that the White House and also plan to get a cat.

Nurse!

Anorak

Posted: 30th, November 2020 | In: News, Politicians Comment | TrackBack | Permalink