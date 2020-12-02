Anorak News | MEP jumps from first floor window as police raid Brussels ‘gangbang’

MEP jumps from first floor window as police raid Brussels ‘gangbang’

To Brussels, where tired to screwing the populace en masse, the great and good and having a group shag above a boozer. The Telegraph takes up the story:

An MEP tried to escape through a window after police raided a 25-strong, mostly-male sex party in Brussels’ city centre for breaking Belgium’s coronavirus rules. József Szájer, a Hungarian politician and founder member of Viktor Orbán’s Fidesz party, reportedly injured himself jumping out of the first floor of a flat above a bar, where the lockdown orgy was being held.

….

Belgian media reported two EU diplomats at the sex party,

….

“We interrupted a gang bang,” a police source told local media

Does diplomatic immunity extend to viruses? Mr Szájer is married to a judge, says the Irish Times, which adds:

Jozsef Szajer apologised for the incident and denied taking drugs at last Friday night’s party, which he did not mention the following day when he announced he was resigning as an MEP for the Fidesz party, which portrays itself as a staunch defender of “traditional” values. Belgian prosecutors told news agencies that 20 men were caught at the party and fined €250 each. Local press said the event took place in an area of central Brussels that was well known for its gay bars. Mr Szajer was a close ally of Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban and an author of a new Hungarian constitution that Fidesz drew up after returning to power in 2010. It effectively banned same-sex marriage…

Whatever can they be getting at?

