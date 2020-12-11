Anorak News | China cabin crew advised to wear nappies on flights

China cabin crew advised to wear nappies on flights

Back doors to manual on China’s airlines. A guide issued by the country’s civil aviation authority tells Chinese cabin crew to wear nappies and avoid the lavatory for Covid-19 safety. A full nappy might ensure a softer landing and deter all but the most ardent perverts from seducing the cabin crew, but is it dignified to crap yourself at 30,000 feet whilst serving dinners?



In no way linked to the cabin stink, crew are also advised to wear medical protective masks and disposable rubber gloves.

Passengers are advised to bring their own food; to do as Bill Clinton did and not inhale the moving air; and in case of emergency exit by the rear.

Anorak

