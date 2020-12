Golfer Jack Nicklaus delighted his daughter marries a man called Todger

Hyumef golfer Jack Niclaus is delighter to tweet the wedding of his daughter christine to Todger Struknk.

For American readers and Todger’s parents, a Todger is British slang for a penis, a knob, a bellend. you get the idea. The other idea is that if Todger took Chrisine’s name, he’d be Todger Nicklaus.

Anorak

Posted: 15th, December 2020 | In: Sports, Strange But True Comment | TrackBack | Permalink