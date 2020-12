Video: When French Resistance fighter Colette Marin-Catherine went to a German death camp

This is worth your time. Colette Marin-Catherine was 90 when she paid a visit to a German concentration camp where her brother, Jean-Pierre Catherine, was murdered. A former fighter with the French resistance, Collette had never wanted to visit Germany. But then a history student named Lucie opens the way…

