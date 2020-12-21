Anorak News | Ye Motherf*cker : listen to a medley of Medieval hip hop covers

Ye Motherf*cker : listen to a medley of Medieval hip hop covers

Helping us know what hip hop sounds like on Medieval instruments is Beedle the Bardcore . Listen out for twinkling, instrumental version of songs by Wu-Tang Clan, Eminem, Coolio & L.V, 2Pac and The Fugees.

Would be interesting to hear what rappers make of Medieval texts, like Geoffrey Chaucer’s Canterbury Tales:

“This Absolon gan wype his mouth ful drie./ Dirk was the nyght as pich or as the cole,/ And at the wyndow out she pitte hir hole./ And Absolon hym fil no bet ne wers,/ But with his mouth he kiste hir naked ers/ Ful savourly er he was war of this./ Abak he stirte and thoughte it was amys,/ For wel he wiste a woman hath no berd./ He felte a thyng al rough and longe yherd/ And seyde, “Fy! Allas! What have I do?”/ “Tehee,” quod she and clapte the wyndow to.”

Endeth.

Spotter: Laughing Squid

