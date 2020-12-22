Anorak News | Lord above: Daniel Hannan overthrows the elites and then becomes one

Lord above: Daniel Hannan overthrows the elites and then becomes one

“The Queen has been graciously pleased to signify Her intention of conferring Peerages of the United Kingdom for Life upon Daniel Hannan – formerly Member of the European Parliament for South East England.” So says the Government website. Nice one, Dan, the Brexit championing Tory. But odd that someone so keen to smash unaccountable “elites” should accept a role as one of them.

Democracy is great. But if you’ve got a job for life as an unelected politician overseeing democracy and the country’s laws, it’s so much the better.

Boris Johnson ennobles Hannan. David Cameron did not:

File under: the right sort of elites.

Anorak

