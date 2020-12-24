Anorak News | Woman gives birth to triplets carried in two wombs

Humans can create triplets a few ways. There are: fraternal triplets, which come from a polyzygotic pregnancy of three eggs; triplets from a dizygotic pregnancy, where one zygote divides into two identical foetuses – the other does not; and identical triplets – three foetuses from one egg. And now this:

A mother has become the first in the UK to give birth to triplets carried in two separate wombs.

Melanie Bassett, 32, already a mother-of-two, was stunned when doctors discovered she was carrying identical babies in one womb, and another single foetus in the other.

Brooke and Isabelle, along with their younger triplet Beau, were born in January.