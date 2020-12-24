Anorak News | Lux Interior of The Cramps Christmas mix tape download

Lux Interior of The Cramps Christmas mix tape download

Kristian Hoffman received a mix tapes of Christmas songs from Lux Interior of The Cramps. Called ‘Jeezus Fuck, It’s Christmas!!!’, you can download it. Says Hoffman on his Facebook page:

Lux Interior used to make holiday cassettes for me, and so many of his friends. As odd as it seems, he was all about sharing. Listening to this one right now.

You can get more files at WFMU Ichiban.

Spotter: flashbak

Anorak

Posted: 24th, December 2020 | In: Music Comment | TrackBack | Permalink