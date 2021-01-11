Anorak News | Hacker demands ransom to release BDSM victim from Chastity Cage

Hacker demands ransom to release BDSM victim from Chastity Cage

“Your cock is mine now,” a hacker told one of their victims. But the BDSM enthusiast can get his penis back by paying a fee. Pay up and the hacker will disengage the lock on his chastity cage. Fail to pay and endure pain and humiliation. Given the nature of BDSM, the hacker might want to reconsider their target market.

The Internet of Things chastity cage is a sex toy that users put around their penis to prevent erections. It is used, it says here, by (proud and less proud) members of the BDSM community. The Internet of Things chastity cage can be locked and unlocked remotely. That’s all fine until a hacker gains control of the devices and asks ‘Robert’ for 0.02 Bitcoin to unlock it.

“Fortunately I didn’t have this locked on myself while this happened,” Robert tells Motherboard. “I wasn’t the owner of the cage anymore so I didn’t have full control over the cage at any given moment,” adds ‘RJ’, another victim.

"Fortunately I didn't have this locked on myself while this happened," Robert tells Motherboard. "I wasn't the owner of the cage anymore so I didn't have full control over the cage at any given moment," adds 'RJ', another victim.

