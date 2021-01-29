Anorak News | Craven Joe Biden denies Harry Dunn justice – protects coward Anne Sacoolas

Craven Joe Biden denies Harry Dunn justice – protects coward Anne Sacoolas

Joe Biden agrees with Trump. They are foreign birds of a feather for whom the “special relationship” is a one way street. Biden says Anne Sacoolas, the American wife of an American spook working on British soil, does not have to face British justice. She fled the UK after a car she was driving on the wrong side of the road near RAF Croughton, Northamptonshire, in 2019, collided with a blameless Harry Dunn, leaving him dead. He was 19.

The cowardly Sacoolas legged it, citing diplomatic immunity. Harry Dunn’s working-class parents sued for justice. They believed they’d get it.

“The United States government has declined the United Kingdom’s request for extradition of a US citizen involved in a tragic vehicle accident that occurred in the United Kingdom,” says State Department spokesman Ned Price.

“Our decision in that regard was final. At the time the accident occurred, and for the duration of her stay in the UK, the US citizen driver in this case had immunity from criminal jurisdiction.”

A young man is dead. Harry Dunn was neither rich nor powerful enough to matter to Joe Biden. Anne Sacoolas is being protected by America. But what’s to stop her boarding a flight and heading to the UK? What prevents this protected American from doing the right thing?

Anorak

