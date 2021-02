A pictogram illustrating the power of vaccinations

Watch The Princess Bride Home Movie

Frozen 3 spoiler : Binman sacked for decapitating snowman

Billionaire Leon Cooperman is here to save the world one hedge fund at a time

Marjorie Taylor Greene says open carry does not extend to Jews carrying laser beams

Craven Joe Biden denies Harry Dunn justice – protects coward Anne Sacoolas

Cracking Typo: ‘Daft’ Germans lose plot over AstraZeneca vaccine in the Guardian

‘Queen Bitch’ Margaret Marilyn DeAdder’s obituary is the best read of 2021