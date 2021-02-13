Anorak News | Rose West, Gary Glitter head list of prisoners to be ‘executed by Covid’

Rose West, Gary Glitter head list of prisoners to be ‘executed by Covid’

There are around 79,000 people locked up in UK prisons. Of those 30% are inside for ‘violence against the person’ and 18% for sexual offences. The Sun is seeing which of them has received and injection for Covid-19. To date we’ve been told that depraved killer Rose West and paedophile Gary Glitter have received the jab.

A source tells the Sun: “Why can’t West wait until they’ve at least started vaccinating some over-65s who aren’t serving life for murdering ten people? She suffered quite a bad reaction. There were lots of flu-like symptoms and she took to her bed.”

The Mail adds “fat” the list of West’s offences. It also introduces a new way of measuring ingredients in “prison spoons”:

Killer West piled on the pounds over the years following a much publicised love of cakes and chocolate. In 2010, her cookbook for prisoners was revealed, including a recipe for Victoria Sponge. It included a full tub of margarine and eight prison spoons of flour.

As for Glitter, 76, aka Paul Gadd, in 2015, the pedophile and former pop star was sentenced to 16 years in prison for sexually abusing three young girls between 1975 and 19. He’s been jabbed.

A source adds in the Sun:

Many have been jailed in recent years for horrific crimes dating back decades. You have some prisons where there’s a significant group of elderly sex offenders all in their 70s and 80s. Because of their age, they will get the vaccine first. But if you’re a prison officer looking after Glitter and you haven’t had the jab, you’re not going to be happy.

A heated debate ensues. You can watch it on mid-morning telly.

"I'd give him a lethal injection before I'd give him a Covid vaccine."



Nicola McLean doesn't think Gary Glitter should have got vaccinated – but Dr Sarah thinks criminals shouldn't be denied medical treatment.@NicolaMcLean | @DrSarahJarvis | @TheJeremyVine | #JeremyVine pic.twitter.com/ZrqRda7A1Z — Jeremy Vine On 5 (@JeremyVineOn5) February 8, 2021

This former prosecutor, who promotes his book on twitter, says execution is wrong.

Gary Glitter went to prison on my watch thanks to a brilliant police/prosecution team

It’s okay that he has been given a covid vaccine because it protects everyone in that prison, the staff, their families & other prisoners inc those on remand who are innocent till proven guilty — nazir afzal (@nazirafzal) February 8, 2021

It’s all good tabloid stuff. Find nasty human targets in a world in thrall to an agenda-setting virus and farm the opinions. Much easier to hit a human target than an invisible virus. And the better news is that with no end to the pandemic in sight, the Sun can keep dishing up people guilty of despicable crimes who might be receiving medical care. Wikipedia has a list of UK prisoners serving whole life tariffs, of which three are women. Double outage if you get one of them.

