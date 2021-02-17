Anorak News | Turkmenistan TV’s Watan Habarlary is the most in-depth news show ever made

Turkmenistan TV’s Watan Habarlary is the most in-depth news show ever made

Turkmenistan’s Watan Habarlary TV might be the most in-depth news show broadcast on TV. Produced by the state, the show’smain focus is the thoughts of President of Turkmenistan, Supreme commander-in-Chief of the country’s Armed Forces, General of the Army Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

One highlight of the video below begins around the 6 minute mark. The cutaways between standing soldiers writing in notebooks and seated Berdimuhamedov are likely to make your head spin.

Anorak

Posted: 17th, February 2021 | In: TV & Radio Comment | TrackBack | Permalink