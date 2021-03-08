Anorak News | Prince Harry cut off financially by his family – he’s 36!

Prince Harry cut off financially by his family – he’s 36!

Prince Harry tells Oprah Winfrey that at age just 36 he was cut his family “literally cut me off financially”. Prince Harry is literally 36 years old.

And that wasn’t all. As poorer Harry and emotionally authentic Meghan knifed the monarchy from the lush grounds of a Santa Monica mansion, he bemoaned the “colonial undertones” of the modern media. That’s Harry. He dressed as a Nazi for laughs, says he loves his granny (head of the Commonwealth) and served in the occupation of Afghanistan.

