Anorak News | Harry Dunn : Anne Sacoolas makes us puke

Harry Dunn : Anne Sacoolas makes us puke

Good news is that Anne Sacoolas says she is willing to make a “contribution” to society with a bout of “community service”. Anne Sacoolas will make up for leaving a blameless teenager dead by the British roadside by clearing the American roadside of some debris not of her making. Not that Anne Sacoolas actually said that on the record, preferring to hide behind her lawyer.

Mr Dunn, 19, was riding his motorbike when he was struck and killed in a crash with Anne Sacoolas near RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire in 2019. She was driving on the wrong side of the road. She then cited diplomatic immunity and scarpered. Now her lawyer says Anne Sacoolas has “never denied that this was her fault”.

Such craven bollocks should make you puke. But save something back. Because you need to digest this:

“We understand that community service is a typical sentence for offences like this. We have offered ever since over a year ago that she would be willing to serve that kind of a sentence and to make a contribution in Harry’s memory, to take other steps to try to bring some peace to the family.”

In Harry’s memory. Now vomit freely.

But some news: the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has authorised Northamptonshire Police to charge Mrs Sacoolas with causing the teenager’s death by dangerous driving. But the US rejected the extradition request in what must have something to do with that so-called Special Relationship.

Posted: 9th, March 2021