Anorak News | Jimmy Savile all over an underage Coleen Nolan in 1979

Jimmy Savile all over an underage Coleen Nolan in 1979

Former Nolan Sister singer Coleen Nolan says paedophile BBC DJ and TV ‘personality’ Jimmy Savile invited her to his hotel when she was 14. The Nolans had been on BBC TV’s Top of The Pops in 1979 when the man who died innocent and blameless before being outed as a prolific child rapist promised to “look after her”. Nolan thought Savile a “dirty old man” and declined. “I’ve got four sisters on the stage that would have beaten the crap out of him.”

Here’s the footage of Savile hiding in full view – at the 4-minute mark:

Anorak

Posted: 18th, March 2021 | In: Celebrities, Key Posts, Music, News, TV & Radio Comment | TrackBack | Permalink