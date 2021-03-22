Anorak News | New Age Hell found in the Guatamalian mountains – watch a tiktok for the age of narcism

New Age Hell found in the Guatamalian mountains – watch a tiktok for the age of narcism
By a “sacred lake” in the Guatamalian [sic] mountains, a “conscious community” is doing things “together”. They are on laptops – together. They are ordering food – together. They are posing – together. Your tour guide to the vacuum in cleanest Guatamala is Michell Rusk. The place is called Tribal Village, a self-declared “gathering of conscious and passionate co-creators, dedicating their service and talents to collective and personal empowerment”.
As with many of these things, so long as those paying to be authentic in the tribal theme park are over there – waaaay over there – who are we to complain?
