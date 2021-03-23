Anorak News | Tory snowflake James Wild MP hunts for Union flags at the BBC – satire takes a bow

Tory snowflake James Wild MP hunts for Union flags at the BBC – satire takes a bow

James Wild is the MP for NW Norfolk. He tweets: “Today @CommonsPAC

scrutinised the BBC on its strategy. As well as asking about licence fee, commercial income, and efficiency, I asked about 🇬🇧 as I cldnt spot any in its 268 page Annual Report – maybe this year’s will.”

Wild likes to see the Union flag in brochures and annual reports. You can judge the quality of a document by the number of flag it contains. A flag enthusiast like Wild is expected to keep a photo of Ken Bailey and a copy of Readers’ Flags beneath under his mattress, turning to them in the small hours when reassurance needs a helping hand.

