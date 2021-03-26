Anorak News | They are Charlie Hebdo: Batley Grammar school students campaign to save teacher’s job after Mohamed picture debacle

They are Charlie Hebdo: Batley Grammar school students campaign to save teacher’s job after Mohamed picture debacle

Anyone searching for sanity in the Batley Grammar school row can enjoy the news that pupils have rallied to save their teacher’s job. Sir was suspended for showing his class a cartoon of the Prophet Mohamed – the image that in 2015 Islamists took such offence to they murdered 12 people at the offices of Charlie Hebdo, the French magazine that created and published the work. For a brief while lots of politicians chanted “Je Suis Charlie”. Now to show the cartoon to students at a secular school in the UK in an effort to get them thinking and foster debate gets you tossed from a job. The teacher is said to be in hiding.

Lots of people angered that the cartoon was shown protested at the school gates. The West Yorkshire school agreed with the protestors, calling the image “inappropriate”. Headteacher Gary Kibble apologised “unequivocally”. He is “investigating” the teacher.

Muslim protesters have congregated at Batley Grammar School after a Religious Studies teacher showed his class pictures of the Prophet Mohammed, reportedly as published by Charlie Hebdo magazine.pic.twitter.com/pAo89JWMdt — talkRADIO (@talkRADIO) March 25, 2021

The students are robust. They have rallied to the teacher’s defence:

“The religious studies teacher was trying to educate students about racism and blasphemy. He warned the students before showing them the images and he had the intent to educate them. He does not deserve such large repercussions. He is not a racist and did not support the Islamophobic cartoons in any manner. This has got out of hand and due to this the students have missed out on lessons.”

As ever, it’s not the open-minded, inquisitive children we should fret about, it’s the adults.

Image: In this Sept.19, 2012 file photo, Charb, the publishing director of the satyric weekly Charlie Hebdo, displays the front page of the newspaper as he poses for photographers in Paris. He was killed.

