Anorak News | Guns and weed in America: Adam Vannoy is coming to a town near you

Guns and weed in America: Adam Vannoy is coming to a town near you



“I can’t stop thinking about this,” says Shannon Watts of self-described firearms enthusiast, Adam Vannoy, 40. “Just days after the Boulder mass shooting, a Denver man was pulled over in Nebraska for driving 120 mph. He tells a trooper his neighbors don’t like him, he had a breakdown, quit his job, left the state in his car. This is where it gets weird…”

Vannoy, of Colorado, was arrested when he tried to buy a big gun at an Iowa gun store. He fancied a semi-automatic rifle. But he failed to get one because he told the shop worker he was surprised his mates didn’t suspect he was the Boulder mass shooter who earlier this month shot dead 10 people, including a police officer, at King Soopers market. The store called the police.

Got it? Now let’s rewind. Get this. A few days earlier, Nebraska State Patrol had stopped Vannoy as he drove at great speed (reportedly up to 120mph) on Interstate 80 in Lancaster County. In his truck, police found: a handgun, an AR-style semi-automatic rifle (loaded) with an illegal silencer, four more firearms, ammunition, a bulletproof blanket, a bulletproof vest, two brown wigs and an Air Force costume. Oh, they also found marijuana.

Off to jail he went. He posted the $5,000 bond. But before leaving jail, reports says he’d busied himself. He threatened to kill a guard, exposed his penis to guards and threw poo from his cell into a common area, according to a federal complaint. He told a trooper that he would use his time in jail to “think about getting even with people.” So they let him go.

And six days later, Vannoy is at the Sportsman’s Warehouse in Ankeny, Iowa, trying to buy more weapons. Agents arrested Vannoy on a new federal charge stemming from the Nebraska traffic stop – illegal possession of a firearm as an unlawful user of marijuana.

Because, you know, the weed…

