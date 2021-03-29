Anorak News | Uri-Ka! 14 tugs boats witness spoon bender Geller using mind power to move Ever Given from Suez Canal trap

Uri-Ka! 14 tugs boats witness spoon bender Geller using mind power to move Ever Given from Suez Canal trap

We’ve yet to see the state of the cutlery aboard the Ever Given, but Israeli spoon bender Uri Geller says he played a part in moving the massive ship that was blocking the Suez Canal.

“Keep up the good work. Focus every day at 11:11 am and 11:11 pm send your energy to free the ship. Help the tug boats too,” Geller wrote on Twitter. And then it moved. Fourteen tug boats and crew were there to witness the happening.

“This was a mammoth task but with your mind-power and self belief we all together freed the ship!” said Geller to everyone who joined him in the Big Shunt. “Your sheer positive energy also helped the ground crew efforts well done to them too!”

Anorak

