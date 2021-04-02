Anorak News | Daily Mirror introduces another ‘super saver’

Daily Mirror introduces another ‘super saver’

“Saver who ‘never pays full price’ bought £220k house at 23 and haggled £15k off wedding,” screams the Mirror. Meet “Savings-obsessed Chloe Carmichael, 28.” She’s “sharing her top tips after she managed to put down a £105,000 deposit on a four-bedroom property with her husband five years ago.” You might confuse her with Gemma Bird. In February, the Sun wanted to share her journey to wealth in the story: “PENNY PINCHING – I paid off £225,000 mortgage on £25,000 wage… here’s how you can do it too.” Like Gemma, we’re told Chloe shares her tips on Instagram.

Tip One:

The story then name checks a number of brands and shops.

More news in the trusty tabloids every day…

Anorak

Posted: 2nd, April 2021 | In: Money, Tabloids Comment | TrackBack | Permalink