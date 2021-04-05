Anorak News | Naked woman arrested in Dubai

Naked woman arrested in Dubai

Dubai is horrible. You can get all kinds of food at any time of day, the sun shines and your holiday cash supports a regime anyone half decent should find revolting. Today, at least 12 women – one Russian; 11 Ukrainian – were arrested for posing naked for a photo on a balcony. Their alleged crime is “public debauchery”. The rich and righteous locals prefer to take their debauchery offshore, either by jet or boat.

Public debauchery carries a sentence of up to six months in prison and a 5,000 dirham fine (£981). Reports in Russia suggest one man has also been pinched. He faces up to 18 months in prison.

“Such unacceptable behaviours do not reflect the values and ethics of Emirati society,” a Dubai police statement said.

Here’s what Amnesty has to say about this morals:

The authorities, particularly the State Security Agency (SSA), subjected detainees, including foreign nationals, to arbitrary arrest and detention, torture and enforced disappearance. The authorities also restricted freedom of expression, imprisoning government critics and holding them in dire conditions. In a positive development in women’s rights, almost 200 women stood in the Federal National Council (FNC) elections in October, more than double the number in the last elections; still, women continued to face discrimination in law and in practice. On migrants’ rights, the authorities removed the job title criteria for sponsorship, which allowed more migrant workers to sponsor family members to live in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, migrant workers remained tied to employers under the kafala (sponsorship) system, which made them vulnerable to labour abuses and exploitation. The UAE continued to deny nationality to thousands of individuals who were born within its borders. While no executions were reported, courts continued to issue death sentences.

The BBC adds:

Rape victims, too, have been prosecuted under the laws against extramarital sex. A BBC Arabic investigation in 2015 found that hundreds of women, including rape victims, were being imprisoned under this law every year – and that domestic servants were particularly vulnerable.

But you can get pie and mash in 90 degree heat at 3am. So, all to the good, eh…

Anorak

