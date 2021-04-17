Anorak News | Spurs Balls: Manchester United’s Paul Pogba rattles Jose Mourinho

Spurs Balls: Manchester United’s Paul Pogba rattles Jose Mourinho

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho says he “couldn’t care less” about what Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says about him. Mourinho cares so little about it that he’s told the media how little he cares.

Mourinho managed Pogba a t United before he was sacked in 2018. Pogba opined that current United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer “wouldn’t go against the players” like former manager Jose Mourinho.

“I would like to say that I couldn’t care less with what he says,” says Mourinho. “I am not interested at all.”

As George Carlin put it: No comment is still a comment.”

Anorak

