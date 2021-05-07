Anorak News | Survey finds people are too easily offended by speech

Survey finds people are too easily offended by speech

Are you bothered by political correctness? Do you watch what you say in public for fear of causing offence? A Pew Research Center survey says most people in the UK, US and France think people today are too easily offended.

In the UK, 53% of us believe people are too easily offended; France – 52%; US – 57%.

% of adults in each country who say "people today are too easily offended by what others say"



🇺🇸 US: 57%

🇬🇧 UK: 53%

🇫🇷 France: 52%

🇩🇪 Germany: 45%https://t.co/HloPh3Pm2I pic.twitter.com/EiBJSe2rMP — John Gramlich (@johngramlich) May 5, 2021

It’s quite a close split:

In all three European countries surveyed, respondents are closely divided over whether people today are too easily offended or whether people should be careful what they say to avoid offending others. However, only four-in-ten Americans think people should be careful what they say to avoid offending others, with a majority (57%) saying people today are too easily offended by what others say. “I think people get scared to be passionate about being British these days because you get labeled as being a racist.” –Man, 40, Birmingham, Right Leaver Those ages 65 or older in France and Germany are more likely than those ages 18 to 29 to say people should be careful what they say to avoid offending others, while in the U.S. and UK there are no significant age differences…

In the UK, those who identify as Remainers are much more likely than those who identify as Leavers to say people should be careful what they say to avoid offending others (53% vs. 27%, respectively).

Older and wiser?

