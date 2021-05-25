Anorak News | Alexander Lukashenko, Roman Protasevich and a RyanAir surcharge

Alexander Lukashenko, Roman Protasevich and a RyanAir surcharge

President Alexander Lukashenko has ruled Belarus for 27 years. The BBC says he’s nicknamed “Europe’s last dictator” – which given the history of Europe looks like an invitation for budding depots to continue an age-old tradition. “Don’t let Alex be the last,” says the recruitment poster at IronFist.com, enrol here. Module 1: How to make up ranks and design medals. Module 2: Blaming the Jews. Module 3: The London property market – is now a good time to buy?

Alex is in the news not because he’s approaching a landmark anniversary or has risen up the list all-time list of depots. It’s because a flight was diverted to Minsk on Sunday and a dissident journalist arrested. Roman Protasevich, 26, was on a flight from Greece to Lithuania which was rerouted over a supposed bomb threat. There was no such thing. The plane landed and Protasevich and his girlfriend Sofia Sapega were marched off by police.

Western countries accused Belarus of hijacking the Ryanair plane. Ryanair is dismayed – well, with some foresight it would have added a £10 surcharge for non kidnap or a mystery stop.

Protasevich has subsequently appeared in a video, in which he seems to confess to crimes and says he’s never felt better. And the EU has decided to ban Belarusian airlines from skies over the EU zone. What difference this makes to a despot is unclear.

Anorak

Posted: 25th, May 2021 | In: News Comment | TrackBack | Permalink