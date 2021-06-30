Anorak News | Raymond Chandler’s dictionary of police and prison slang

Raymond Chandler’s dictionary of police and prison slang
Writer keep notebooks because ideas arrive unexpectedly. Raymond Chandler kept two sorts of notebook – one to jot down daily events and work in progress; the other a lexicon of titles, words, puns, slang, similes, story ideas, observations, and first drafts.
Narcotics Squad Slang
pin-jabber—hypo user
sniffer—snuffer
dodo—any addict
gow—a dope, as “gowed up”
kick the gong around—use dope (Harlem)
daisy crushers—shoes
pearl diver—dish washer
fancy pants—(verb) to act cagily or coyly
Hard Harry—a hard guy
