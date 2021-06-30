Anorak News | Raymond Chandler’s dictionary of police and prison slang

Raymond Chandler’s dictionary of police and prison slang

Writer keep notebooks because ideas arrive unexpectedly. Raymond Chandler kept two sorts of notebook – one to jot down daily events and work in progress; the other a lexicon of titles, words, puns, slang, similes, story ideas, observations, and first drafts.

Narcotics Squad Slang

pin-jabber—hypo user

sniffer—snuffer

dodo—any addict

gow—a dope, as “gowed up”

kick the gong around—use dope (Harlem)

daisy crushers—shoes

pearl diver—dish washer

fancy pants—(verb) to act cagily or coyly

Hard Harry—a hard guy

Anorak

