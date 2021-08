Snapshots of a trip to Michigan’s prehistoric world

Opened in 1963 and shut for good in 2002, old parts of Prehistoric World can still be seen in Irish Hills, Michigan. Some of the fibreglass dinosaurs, caveman. and this gigantic ape can still be glimpsed in the wild. More at Flashbak.

Anorak

Posted: 15th, August 2021 | In: Strange But True Comment | TrackBack | Permalink