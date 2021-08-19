Anorak News | Bury cannabis farm points to profitable city centre trade

Bury cannabis farm points to profitable city centre trade

Police have destroyed the cannabis plants they found in a property near Bury town centre. The BBC says the crop of around 1,000 plants had a “street value” of £1m.

Chief Inspector Jamie Collins, of Greater Manchester Police, says: “The removal of this quantity of cannabis from the supply chain is another positive step forward in helping to disrupt the activity of organised criminals who seek to profit from the sale of drugs”.

So legalise it, then, like they do is so many part of the advanced Western world.

